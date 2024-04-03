Wanchain Market Cap Reaches $71.36 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Wanchain has a market cap of $71.36 million and $11.42 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00028012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00016679 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001398 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,815,533 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

