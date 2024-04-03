Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Up to $32.71

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.71, but opened at $34.00. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 658,157 shares changing hands.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,711.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 903,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,362,000 after buying an additional 853,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after buying an additional 193,221 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 479,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,923,000 after buying an additional 302,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

