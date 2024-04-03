Washburn Capital Management Inc. Acquires 587 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.2% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.8 %

LLY traded up $13.95 on Wednesday, hitting $777.91. 1,872,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,575. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $351.27 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $739.14 billion, a PE ratio of 134.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $742.32 and its 200-day moving average is $642.33.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

