Washburn Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,747 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.43. The company had a trading volume of 400,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,597. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.39.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

