Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,251 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.61. 2,287,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,951. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

