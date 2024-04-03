Washburn Capital Management Inc. Takes $104,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 116.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,526,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,364,242. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

