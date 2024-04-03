Washburn Capital Management Inc. Takes $104,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 116.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,526,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,364,242. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.
Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies
In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
