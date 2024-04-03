Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9 %

WM opened at $211.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.78 and its 200-day moving average is $180.40. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The company has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.