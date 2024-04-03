Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of WSBF opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $233.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,493,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 124,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 655.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 69,711 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

