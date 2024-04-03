Waterstone Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years.

WSBF stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $233.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 48.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

