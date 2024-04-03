WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 13,137 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $19,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,899,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

