WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.66. The company had a trading volume of 552,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,551. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.81.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

