Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 956.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,781,000 after buying an additional 1,670,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after buying an additional 1,545,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $166.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.42.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.