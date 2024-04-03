Webster Bank N. A. Has $41,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7,050.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

