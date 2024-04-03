Webster Bank N. A. Has $578,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,808,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $245.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

