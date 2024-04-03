Webster Bank N. A. Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1,426.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
