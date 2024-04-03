Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 402 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

