Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 676 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

