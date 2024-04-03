Webster Bank N. A. Purchases New Stake in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. owned approximately 0.06% of SilverSun Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNT opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

Separately, TheStreet raised SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

In other news, CEO Mark Meller sold 56,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $779,138.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 80,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,225 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

