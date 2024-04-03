Webster Bank N. A. Sells 200 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average is $129.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

