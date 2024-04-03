Webster Bank N. A. Takes $45,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bensler LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 305,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BBJP opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.