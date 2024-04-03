Webster Bank N. A. Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.70.

View Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $519.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.40. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.