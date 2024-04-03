Webster Bank N. A. Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,910 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

