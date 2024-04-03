Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for United Parcel Service (UPS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS):

4/3/2024 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $155.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $147.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – United Parcel Service had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2024 – United Parcel Service had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – United Parcel Service had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2024 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

2/6/2024 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $149.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

