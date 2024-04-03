Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Up 5.2%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.56. 252,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,266,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 target price on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Get Weibo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WB

Weibo Stock Up 0.3 %

Weibo Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Weibo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 16.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.