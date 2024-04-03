WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Stock Price Down 21.4%

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 21.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 102,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 91,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

WesCan Energy Stock Down 28.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About WesCan Energy

(Get Free Report)

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesCan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesCan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.