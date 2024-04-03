WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.40.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

