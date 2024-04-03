Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

NYSE WY traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. 231,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,603. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

