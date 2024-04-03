White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,079 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NULG traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.46. 58,852 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

