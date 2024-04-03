White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.51. 269,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

