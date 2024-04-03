White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 118 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.52. 244,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,904. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

