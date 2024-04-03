White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 445 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.15. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $241.79 and a 12-month high of $319.44.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

