White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after buying an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after buying an additional 1,473,391 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 1,380,215 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.82. 1,647,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2019 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

