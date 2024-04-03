White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.93. The company had a trading volume of 253,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,467. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.33. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

