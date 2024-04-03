White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.25. The stock had a trading volume of 89,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,816. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.26. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

