White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

SCHG stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.57. 734,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

