White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,628 shares of company stock valued at $85,753,347. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

ANET traded up $10.07 on Wednesday, reaching $300.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,908. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.66 and a 200-day moving average of $236.63. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

