White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 275 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,421. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

