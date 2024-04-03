White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,189 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $96.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,263,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,573. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.43.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

