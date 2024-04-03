WhiteCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,071.58 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and $18,071.58 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00151462 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00016675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009132 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001346 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

