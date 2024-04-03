Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $6.59.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
