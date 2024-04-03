Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.