WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.7 %

WSC opened at $44.48 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.