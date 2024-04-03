WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

WT stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. 510,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,334. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.49.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

