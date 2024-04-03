WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.55

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 330733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

WisdomTree Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business's revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Activity

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

