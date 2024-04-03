WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 9,822 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $21,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $153.91. The company had a trading volume of 255,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,467. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.33. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
