WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,787,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393,896. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

