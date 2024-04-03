WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.70. 722,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,602. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

