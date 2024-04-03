WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 600 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in DexCom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 46,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 677,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,032,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DexCom by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in DexCom by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,259 shares of company stock worth $24,388,086 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.17. 871,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

