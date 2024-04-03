WoodTrust Financial Corp Decreases Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,850 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 121.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 135,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74,314 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at $7,137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 115.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 67,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 500,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $961.01 million, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity at Portillo’s

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $27,295.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,599 shares in the company, valued at $352,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.