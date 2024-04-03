WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $1.37 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Generac by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Generac by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 545,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,286,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,832,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.81. The company had a trading volume of 313,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,710. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

