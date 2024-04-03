WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $375,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.08. 572,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

